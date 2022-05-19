‘The Judds: The Final Tour’ will become a star-studded tribute to Naomi Judd

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Wynonna Judd has decided to turn what would have been her and her mother’s final tour into a tribute to her.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April at the age of 76. Her daughter shared at a public memorial for her last week that she planned to continue on with “The Judds: The Final Tour” in her honor.

On Thursday, a revised tour, titled “the Ultimate Girls Night Out,” will include appearances by fellow artists Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and others to be announced at a later date.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”

The Grammy-winning pair pair were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Judd’s death was announced.

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will launch on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and run through October, wrapping up in The Judd’s home-state of Kentucky.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband, also shared a statement in support of the tour.

“I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do,” he said.

