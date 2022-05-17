Bob Saget’s widow celebrates his birthday with memories

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bob Saget would have turned 66 on Tuesday and his widow Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband.

Rizzo shared video and photos on her verified Instagram account, writing “Happy birthday my Love. These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico.”

“We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th),” the caption read. “This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big.”

“You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time,” she added.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room while on comedy tour in January.

An autopsy determined that Saget had died of “blunt head trauma” and officials have said they do not believe that foul play was involved.

Rizzo said her husband was getting love from around the world on the date of his birth, writing “Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you.”

“I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today,” she wrote. “And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

Saget had three daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

