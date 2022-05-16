By Amarachi Orie, CNN

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to “Doctor Who,” the BBC has confirmed.

The 10th Doctor and his companion, Donna Noble, are filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations, the broadcaster said in a statement Sunday.

The announcement comes a week after “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa was named the 14th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker as the time-traveling TARDIS-dweller.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said in the statement: “They’re back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Davies also announced the pair’s return on his Instagram account.

The 10th Doctor parted ways with Donna after wiping her memory in order to save her life. He warned her family that she will die if she remembers.

In what was then expected to be his final appearance on the show in 2010, a distraught 10th Doctor said: “I don’t want to go.” It seems his wish is about to come true.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.