Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
“The Voice” will mix up the coaches seated in the show’s turning chairs next season.
On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.
“Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello,” read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.
Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.
She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.
Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.
She served as a mentor for John Legend’s team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.
