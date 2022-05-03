Ashley Judd pays tribute to her mother Naomi

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ashley Judd is remembering her late mother and thanking those who are supporting her family in the wake of Naomi Judd’s death this past weekend.

The matriarch, who with her other daughter Wynonna made up the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, was 76 years old.

The day after Naomi Judd’s death, her daughters attended the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony where The Judds were inducted.

Ashley Judd posted a series of photos and videos on her verified Instagram account on Monday that included her and her sister looking upon the induction plaque at the Hall of Fame.

She also included a photo of the altar she set up to her mother and a video of her mother’s husband, Larry Strickland, singing a hymn.

“Your outpouring is reaching me. Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression,” Judd wrote in the caption.”We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.”

The actress had posted a statement on Saturday announcing her mother’s death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement read. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.”

