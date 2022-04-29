James Corden leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

James Corden’s days of carpooling in late night are almost over.

The host of “The Late Late Show” is set to vacate his seat in 2023, bringing to a close what will at that point be an eight-season run.

Corden got emotional while speaking about his decision in his monologue on Thursday night.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” he said. “I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden added that he intends for the next season to be the show’s “best year” and “go out with a bang.”

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, in a statement provided to CNN.

Corden’s show was home to popular segments such as “Crosswalk the Musical” and “Carpool Karaoke,” which helped the show generate more than a billion YouTube views and drove conversation around the program, despite its sleepy time slot.

“In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer,” Cheeks added. “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show.'”

Corden has hosted the show since 2015.

