Britney Spears says she’s taking a break from social media

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Britney Spears says she is taking a break from social media, weeks after telling the world she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old pop star revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she will be stepping back “for a little while.”

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!”

While Spears has kept her 40.9 million Instagram followers regularly updated, she hasn’t posted on Twitter since January,

The “Piece of Me” hitmaker accompanied her message with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a fluffy robe, and pink rollers in their hair.

Spears has used social media regularly over the years to keep fans informed about her personal life, address her fractured familial relationships, and speak out about her highly publicized 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year.

Earlier this month, Spears and partner Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together. Spears previously testified that her court-ordered conservators forced her to use birth control.

In a post shared on her Instagram account on April 11, Spears revealed that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote at the time.

The singer also spoke candidly about her previous experience with perinatal depression, describing it as “absolutely horrible” and adding that “women didn’t talk about it back then.”

“This time I will be doing yoga every day,” she told fans.

Spears shares teenage sons Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.