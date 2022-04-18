The first ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser is here with a first look at a female Thor

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Marvel fans are finally worthy — the studio just released the first teaser for its highly anticipated summer flick, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular god, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Tessa Thompson as the heroic Valkyrie, the particulars of the film’s plot remain under wraps, as is Marvel’s M.O. But the first footage of the film promises familiar antics from the Avenger and his crew.

When we reunite with the well-groomed god in the trailer, he says he’s apparently given up “superhero-ing,” preferring to run around with his alien pal Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi) and smooch blue-haired love interests on what appears to be an airborne pirate ship.

That calm can’t last long, though, can it? Intergalactic evil will probably pull Thor out of retirement, though the teaser doesn’t share just who or what that evil might be.

There are a few cast members we don’t see — though, could that be the back of franchise newcomer Christian Bale? — but the trailer does end, crucially, with a shot of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as a woman Thor. Perhaps she’s a multiversal hero.

The ever-secretive Marvel Studios probably won’t reveal much more until the film’s premiere on July 8. Until then, Thor fans will be left to wonder whether Valkyrie will steer New Asgard into safety, how Thor fits in among the Guardians of the Galaxy and when the seemingly unkillable Loki will turn up — he almost always does.

