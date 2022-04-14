Gilbert Gottfried and Bob Saget’s friendship remembered by Saget’s widow

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, has paid tribute to her husband’s friendship with the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

Gottfried’s death at the age of 67 was announced by his family earlier this week.

Rizzo paid tribute to him on social media, writing “Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship.” She shared a group photo of the two with Norm Macdonald and Jeffrey Ross.

“As he did with everyone in this photo. And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert’s loss is beyond painful for him,” Rizzo wrote. “Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family.”

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room while on the road performing comedy in January. The cause was later determined to be head trauma.

He was 65.

Gottfried was among the many shocked by Saget’s death, telling CNN at the time, “I thought it was a sick joke” when he heard the news.

Macdonald, who is also seen in the picture, died of cancer in September 2021.

