The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo lead the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ 2022 finalists

By Marianne Garvey

The finalists for the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” have been announced.

The Billboard Music Award (BBMA) honors the year’s most successful artists in 62 categories across all genres of music.

The Weeknd leads as a finalist in 17 categories, the most of any artist this year.

He has nabbed nominations including top artist, top male artist, and top 100 artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande for the song “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is up for six awards.

The leading female finalist is Doja Cat, with 14 categories including top artist, top female artist, and top hot 100 artist.

As a first time finalist, Olivia Rodrigo did pretty well landing nominations in 13 categories including top artist, top new artist, top female artist, and top hot 100 artist.

Drake, who holds the record with 29 BBMA wins, is up for 11 categories including top artist, top male artist, top Billboard 200 artist and top hot 100 artist.

Taylor Swift, the most decorated female BBMA artist of all time, is a finalist in seven categories.

She’s nominated for top artist and top female artist, as well as for two albums in the top country album category for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Five new categories were introduced this year, including top Billboard global 200 artist, Top Billboard global excl. U.S. artist, top Billboard global 200 song, and Top Billboard global excl U.S. song.

Ed Sheeran is a finalist in all four new global categories.

The “2022 Billboard Music Awards” will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

