Rolling Loud Miami to be headlined by Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar

Rolling Out Miami 2022 has recruited some heavy hitters to headline.

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are this year’s headliners for the annual hip-hop festival.

Other scheduled acts include Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Lil Durk, Saweetie and Gucci Mane.

Last year’s festival was the site of controversy after performer DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV and spoke crudely about women during his performance.

He defended his remarks amid backlash and was canceled from performing at Lollapalooza.

DaBaby later met with leaders of HIV organizations.

This year’s festival will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 22-24.

