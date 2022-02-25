Amanda Kloots tests positive for Covid-19

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to Covid-19 in July 2020, has announced she’s tested positive.

“The Talk” co-host shared the news via a post Thursday on her verified Instagram account.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” said the caption to a photo of Kloots and her fellow co-hosts. “I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that.”

Kloots noted that she is “vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease.”

Fans rallied around Kloots and Cordero during his illness and after he died at the age of 41.

On Thursday, Kloots said she had not previously tested positive during the pandemic.

“I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning,” she wrote.

Kloots said she would be using her time at home to try and potty train her and Cordero’s young son, Elvis.

