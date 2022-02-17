Trey Songz accused of rape in lawsuit

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A woman has filed a $20 million lawsuit against singer Trey Songz, accusing him of rape.

In the complaint, obtained by CNN, the plaintiff “Jane Doe” is said to have “had what could be described as a casual and occasionally sexual relationship with Defendant Trey Songz.” Their relationship changed in 2016, according to the complaint, when Doe claims Songz anally raped her and she required immediate medical care.

A rep for Songz declined to comment when contacted by CNN on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place at a house party in West Hills, California, according to the complaint.

“Plaintiff Jane Doe believed she would have consensual sex with the Defendant Trey Songz as they previously have had,” the complaint states. “On the way up the stairs, Defendant Trey Songz repeatedly asked Plaintiff Jane Doe if Defendant could ‘get that a**’ Plaintiff Jane Doe repeatedly told Defendant Trey Songz NO and to stop asking.

After the alleged assault, she fled the home and ordered an Uber. Seeing her distress, she said, the Uber driver took her Providence Joseph Medical Center Emergency Care Unit in Burbank, California, where, according to the suit, a sexual assault exam was performed and police were called.

“In shock and fearing for her life, Plaintiff Jane Doe did not provide Defendant Trey Songz’s name to the police,” the complaint reads. “The Police attempted to access Jane Doe’s Uber account to find the location of the violent rape, but Plaintiff Jane Doe was too afraid to let them see it. Plaintiff Jane Doe was eventually released by the Medical Center and Police and went home.”

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Songz said “The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.