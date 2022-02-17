Robert Pattinson was ‘scared to release’ ‘The Batman’

By Marianne Garvey

Robert Pattinson says he was terrified of releasing “The Batman.”

The actor, who plays the crime fighter in the newest Batman film, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the movie, where he revealed that he was stressed out by public attention to the role.

“I was absolutely terrified,” Pattinson said. “I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in a long time.”

Stepping into the role of Bruce Wayne, Pattinson follows Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

“If you’re a bad Batman, there’s no bigger disaster than that, is there?” Kimmel laughed.

“That’s what everyone keeps telling me,” Pattinson said. “They’re like, if all fails, you’ll still be part of something really special. I’m like, I don’t want to be the worst one, that’s what I get remembered for.”

Pattinson says he just watched the film three days ago.

“I kind of realized, I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff.” Pattinson said. “I need to work out beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine. [Then] whatever I’m watching, I’m like, ‘Yes!'”

