By
Published 8:50 AM

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ trailer starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya is here

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' trailer starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya is here.
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' trailer starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya is here.

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jordan Peele has another movie bound to give you a fright.

The director, who rose to fame for his hit 2017 film “Get Out,” has released a trailer for his upcoming horror movie, “Nope.”

The film starts Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, where they are playing characters who are working on a horse ranch in Hollywood.

Peele has a penchant for making scary flicks, in 2019 he released the horror film “Us.”

“I had this weird love-hate where I would if I got to sneak a horror movie at a friend’s house, there was nothing more I would want to do,” Peele told NPR in 2019. “Then, of course, it would keep me up at night.”

“Nope” debuts in theaters July 22.

