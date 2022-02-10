Green Day frontman’s classic car stolen and recovered; guitars and amp still missing, say police

By Stella Chan, CNN

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s stolen classic car was recovered this week in Southern California, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Last week, Armstrong tweeted photos of his beloved ride and pleaded for any info regarding its return.

“My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II,” tweeted Armstrong. “This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa Police Department.”

Thieves had stolen “items of high value including two electric guitars, an amp, and a white 2-door 1962 Chevrolet Nova,” from a local business between late Friday and early Saturday, according to police.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department later checked out a tip about the car at the request of police. Tuesday night, they found the vehicle, abandoned in El Modena, an unincorporated part of the City of Orange.

Armstrong shared his joy on Instagram.

“False alarm, turns out I forgot where I parked it…. KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy Ride? Maybe.. Who knows,. We live in desperate times. Thank god it’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy,” captioned Armstrong, for a photo of his smiling face.

The guitars and amp are still outstanding, according to officials, and all items, including the car, are estimated at $48,000 total in value.

Now that he is reunited with the car, Armstrong can cruise down the “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

