Jennifer Garner is returning to the small screen

Jennifer Garner is coming back to television.

Starz has announced that Garner has been added to the revival of “Party Down” as a regular.

The actress is set to play play Evie, a producer in a relationship with Henry Pollard (played by Adam Scott).

Her last major TV role was as as Sydney Bristow in the hit action drama “Alias,” which ended in 2006.

Not that she’s been off the radar.

Garner’s verified Instagram account is extremely popular and last year she worked with first lady Jill Biden to promote the American Rescue Plan.

