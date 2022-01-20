Skip to Content
Published 9:00 AM

Mariska Hargitay says Benson’s ‘been in love’ with Stabler

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in 2013 and Hargitay says their
Charley Gallay
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in 2013 and Hargitay says their "SVU" characters may finally get together on screen.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Are we finally going to get the couple we have been wanting for years?

During a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, Mariska Hargitay was asked about her “Law & Order: SVU” charatcer Olivia Benson’s relationship with former partner Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

After a decade of being apart, the characters have reunited and Stabler is on a new show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Barrymore pointed out that with the death of Stabler’s wife, he is free to explore a romantic relationship with Benson.

“He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me,” Hargitay said. “But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened.”

But that doesn’t mean there’s not a possibility of coupledom, according to Hargitay.

“The energy’s there,” she said. “Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year.”

Alright now!

Just don’t get your hopes up for it to happen anytime soon.

“I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve [his wife] Kathy Stabler,” Hargitay said.

The-CNN-Wire
