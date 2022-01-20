Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring to hurt coming off

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

According to Machine Gun Kelly, “Love is pain!”

That is what the rapper and actor told Vogue in a joint interview with his new fiancée, actress Megan Fox.

Kelly was explaining the “thoroughbred Colombian emerald” and diamond engagement ring he had designed for Fox with the emerald “just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine.”

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet.” Kelly said. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Ouch.

Kelly posted about the Stephen Webster-designed ring on his verified Instagram account with a video of Fox showing off her bling after he popped the question on January 11. He captioned the video “yes, in this life and every life.”

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” Kelly wrote. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

