When We Were Young festival announces My Chemical Romance and Paramore as headliners

The When We Were Young music festival has released its official lineup.

The event, which will feature emo-pop bands and performers, will take place in to Las Vegas on Oct. 22, 2022.

My Chemical Romance and Paramore will headline. It will be the first Paramore show since 2018. My Chemical Romance performed a reunion show in late 2019 and will head out on a 2022 tour.

Also scheduled to perform are Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, the Ready Set, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, the All-American Rejects, Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday and more.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. ET., with a presale happening on the same day at 7 a.m. ET.

