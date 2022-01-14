Meryl Streep watches 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We are all Jennifer Lawrence when it comes to Meryl Streep’s television viewing.

The “Don’t Look Up” costars were promoting their film when Streep shared that she she watches “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The revelation came up during a conversation about the climate crisis, which the satirical “Don’t Look Up” revolves around.

“It’s right now. It’s happening right now,” Streep said. “And what do I do? I go in and watch ‘The Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I do that.”

Lawrence audibly gasped.

We feel you, JLaw.

Lawrence, too, is a self-confessed fan of the “Real Housewives,” so Andy Cohen may want to bring her and Streep on to co-host a future reunion special.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.