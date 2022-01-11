Zendaya says Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ will be a contrast of emotions

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Zendaya is speaking out about the new season of “Euphoria.”

“It’s a very different season, to be honest. I mean, tonally, it’s different,” she told the NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday. “I think it’s far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this season, which is also different, it’s high contrast, meaning the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.”

Zendaya plays Rue on the coming of age HBO series, about a group of high school students. The series also stars Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid and many more. The season season premiered on Sunday.

The series has garnered many awards including Zendaya winning an Emmny Award for her role on the show.

Zendaya, who also stars in the blockbuster film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” said being on the show has been meaningful.

“To me, when people have come up to me, at least, and shared their stories, whether it be of sobriety or other entry points to different characters that they feel connected to emotionally, that’s when I’m like, ‘You know, this is worth it.'” she said. “Like, what we’re doing means something to somebody, and that’s all we could ever really hope for. That’s the point. You know, that’s the purpose.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.