Rita Wilson set to appear on ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’

The “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has gained Rita Wilson.

Wilson announced the news officially in an Instagram post, sharing a photo in costume with her friend and “1883” star, Faith Hill.

“The secret is out—I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season! Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly,” Wilson wrote.

The prequel to the Paramount Network’s massive hit tells the story of the Dutton family’s origins and their journey from Texas to Montana where they will build the Yellowstone Ranch.

“Yellowstone” features Kevin Costner as John Dutton who is focused on protecting his ranch at all costs. The sequel stars Tim McGraw, his real-life wife Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton, and Isabel May.

Variety reports that Wilson’s role will be a woman named Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing. Wilson’s husband Tom Hanks appeared as Civil War general George Meade briefly in the second episode of the series.

Both Wilson and Hanks are friends with McGraw, who told Cinemablend the couples are very close.

“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you,” McGraw said. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I’ve been friends for 25 years, 24 years.”

