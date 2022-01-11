Bonnaroo announces its 2022 lineup after two years of canceled festivals

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

After two years off, Bonnaroo will return this summer with headliners Stevie Nicks, J. Cole and Tool, among others. And this time, hopefully, the festivities won’t be halted by the pandemic or extreme weather.

Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the popular music and arts festival were canceled — the former due to Covid-19, like most other festivals that year, and the latter after severe flooding made much of the festival site, a 700-acre farm in Middle Tennessee, unusable.

But organizers are hoping the show, scheduled to run June 16 to 19, will go on this year. The new lineup features notable artists from various genres, like country trio The Chicks, rapper 21 Savage, electronic hitmaker Flume and viral star Roddy Ricch. Indie acts include Japanese Breakfast, 100 gecs and Lord Huron.

Bonnaroo revelers typically camp out on the grounds to catch four days of acts, running Thursday through Sunday. Last year’s lineup was set to include Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters, among other big names, before organizers called it off.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 1 p.m. ET Thursday, starting at $320 for four-day general admission. Though last year, attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or negative test results within 72 hours, Bonnaroo organizers have not announced the 2022 festival’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.

