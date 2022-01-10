Demi Lovato shows off new spider tattoo

By Marianne Garvey

Demi Lovato has some new ink.

The singer debuted a tattoo of a big spider on their shaved head. Lovato revealed that the ink was done by celeb tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

“By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease,” Lovato captioned a pic of the tattoo.

They also explained that the ink was inspired by the Grandmother Spider.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

In August, Lovato got another tattoo by Dr. Woo, which reads, “Love will live forever in the infinite universe.” The quote is surrounded by stars and planets.

Last May, Lovato shared they are nonbinary and changed their pronouns, telling fans they are “proud” to make the change after “a lot of self-reflective work.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.