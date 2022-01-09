Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator, dies at age 77

By Laura Studley, CNN

Michael Lang, famed co-creator of the Woodstock music festival, died Saturday, CNN has learned. He was 77 years old.

Lang died from “a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC,” read a family statement provided to CNN by longtime family friend Michael Pagnotta.

“He is survived by his wife Tamara, their sons Harry and Laszlo and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly.”

Lang was just 24 years old when Woodstock took place in August 1969 in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

He also co-founded and produced the planned the Woodstock 50 festival in 2019 — but that event was canceled.

Developing story — more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.