The Weeknd releases new album ‘Dawn FM’ featuring Jim Carrey

By Marianne Garvey

The Weeknd has released a new album and it features a bunch of surprise guest appearances.

Titled “Dawn FM,” the album features contributions from Jim Carrey (yes, that Jim Carrey) Calvin Harris, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, and “Uncut Gems” co-director Josh Safdie.

The singer teased the album last week, and it follows The Weeknd’s 2020 album “After Hours.” He also promoted the album with a livestreamed event, “103.5 Dawn FM.” A crowd wearing futuristic plastic face masks danced to the music. The party also had spoof commercial breaks for the fake 103.5 Dawn FM station.

The Weeknd also took to Instagram with a picture of him in makeup looking much older to plug the album.

The tracklist for the new album is as follows: “Dawn FM,” “Gasoline,” “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “A Tale by Quincy,” “Out of Time,” “Here We Go… Again,” “Best Friends,” “Is There Someone Else?,” “Starry Eyes,” “Every Angel Is Terrifying,” “Don’t Break My Heart,” “I Heard You’re Married,” “Less Than Zero,” and “Phantom Regret by Jim.”

“Dawn FM” is available for purchase and streaming now.

