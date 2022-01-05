New ‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer drops

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The latest “Pam & Tommy” trailer is here.

Hulu dropped a new preview of the upcoming series on Wednesday ahead of the show’s Feb. 2 debut.

The eight-episode series tells the story of how actress and model Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s sex tape was stolen and then sold without their consent.

Lily James plays Anderson, while Sebastian Stan stars as Lee.

The trailer shows Rand Gauthier [Seth Rogan] and Uncle Miltie [Nick Offerman] stealing the intimate tape that the couple had filmed on their honeymoon.

Anderson and Lee eventually divorced, went on to win a lawsuit against the Internet Entertainment Group, who sold their tape.

Although Anderson has yet to weigh in on the series, Lee told Entertainment Tonight recently, “The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.