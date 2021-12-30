Justin Hartley is ‘so happy’ in his new marriage with Sofia Pernas

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Hartley has remarried after splitting from “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and it sounds like things are going well.

The “This Is Us” star told “Haute Living” magazine that he and his new wife, Sofia Pernas are “so happy,” adding “It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things.”

“It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!,'” he said. “You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”

Hartley costarred on the soap “Young and the Restless” with Pernas, but he was with Stause at the time.

He and Stause married in 2017 and Hartley filed for divorce two years later.

Hartley told the publication that he and Perna “didn’t work together that closely” or for long but said “I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her.”

But the timing was off as he wasn’t “available.” They reconnected when he was, he said.

“I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘the one,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right,” Hartley said.

The couple married earlier this year.

