Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19

Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a BIGHIT Music statement published on global fan community platform Weverse.

The company said that Suga took a PCR test upon returning from the US on Thursday, which resulted in a positive notification on Friday morning.

As per the restriction in South Korea, Suga went into quarantine after getting tested, and has not come in contact with other BTS band members, the statement added.

Suga has no symptoms as of Friday, and is currently doing “at-home treatment” in accordance with the country’s health guidelines, BIGHIT Music said.

He is fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and had tested negative before departing the US. The company added that it will provide full support for Suga’s recovery while cooperating with health authorities.

South Korea has been mandating all international travelers, including Korean nationals, quarantine for ten days regardless of their vaccination status.

