Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship will go on, despite distance or time.

When the two Oscar winning actors reunited in Los Angeles after nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was emotional.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The Guardian. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid.”

The two first starred together as Jack and Rose in the blockbuster 1997 film “Titanic,” and later as husband and wife in the 2008 film “Revolutionary Road.”

She also reflected on how young they were when they filmed “Titanic.”

“I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22,” she said wistfully according to the outlet.

Winslet, now 46, and DiCapario, 47, have both done pretty well for themselves in the 25 years since they met on the ship set.

“He’s my friend, my really close friend,” Winslet said. “We’re bonded for life.”

