These are some of the Broadway performances canceled over Covid-19

By Laura Ly and Kelly McCleary, CNN

Several Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew, a setback for the industry that comes just months after it raised the curtain on an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

Since its return, Broadway has required eligible audiences, crews, performers and other staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This week, the Broadway League, a trade association for the industry, began enforcing a new vaccination and mask policy for children.

The precautions are designed to ensure the show goes on in an industry that is a vital to New York City’s economy and supports about 97,000 jobs, according to the Broadway League. The group said Broadway contributed $14.7 billion to the city’s economy in the 2018-2019 season.

“Aladdin” became the first Broadway show known to cancel performances due to Covid-19 when it called off multiple shows in September.

Here’s a look at the shows that canceled performances this week:

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Thursday evening’s performance of ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ was canceled following a positive test result in the company that came late in the day, a spokesperson told CNN.

“The decision was made when the production received the positive test result for a company member. At that time it would not be possible to perform the show,” the spokesperson added.

The future performance schedule will be determined on Friday morning.

‘Hamilton’

“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opus on the life of Alexander Hamilton, canceled its Wednesday night show less than an hour before it was set to begin due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases, according to a post on its Twitter page.

“Our highest priority is always the health and safety of every cast, crew, and audience member,” the show said on Twitter.

“We will have more information on upcoming performances as soon as possible. On behalf of everyone at Hamilton, we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the show said.

Hamilton was one of the first Broadway shows to reopen in September following the pandemic shutdown.

‘MJ the Musical’

The Broadway show based on the music of Michael Jackson canceled the matinee and evening performances Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company,” the show’s Twitter account said.

Performances were scheduled to resume Friday, it said.

‘Jagged Little Pill’

Thursday’s performance of the Alanis Morissette-inspired musical “Jagged Little Pill” was canceled after a positive Covid-19 case was detected in the company, according to a spokesperson.

Performances are scheduled to resume Friday.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’

The Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud” canceled its Tuesday night Broadway performance “out of an abundance of caution … due to a breakthrough Covid-19 case,” the show said.

Performances were set to resume with Wednesday’s matinee, the show’s Twitter account said.

The show also canceled performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, from Wednesday through December 26. “Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company,” the show said.

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’

“Freestyle Love Supreme,” which bills itself as a “fusion of hip hop, improv, and comedy,” canceled shows on Saturday and Monday due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases, it said on Twitter.

“The wellness of our cast, crew, and guests is of the utmost importance. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the show said.

Performances returned Tuesday with Lin-Manuel Miranda joining the cast on stage.

‘Doubtfire’

“Doubtfire,” a musical based on the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” called off its performances Sunday, December 12, due to positive Covid-19 tests in the company, it said on Twitter.

It later canceled all shows through December 19 “out of an abundance of caution,” and said shows would resume Tuesday, December 21.

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

The Wednesday matinee performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was canceled, but the evening show was expected to go on.

The show said in a post on Twitter that regular testing is in place to “help us maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.”

“We will enchant you another time,” the show said.

‘Tina’

“Tina,” the Tina Turner musical, called off performances Wednesday and Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company,” the production said.

Performances were expected to resume Friday, December 17, it wrote on Twitter.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast, and crew remains our top priority,” the production wrote.

