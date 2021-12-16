Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and Jon Hamm star in new George Harrison video for ‘My Sweet Lord’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

There is a new official music video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord.”

The video, which comes 51 years after the song’s release, stars former Beatle Ringo Starr, along with a slew of musicians, actors and comedians who make cameos.

Joe Walsh and Jeff Lynne, who played with Harrison in the Traveling Wilburys, appear. Harrison’s wife Olivia and son Dhani also appear.

The video features cameos from Patton Oswalt, Taika Waititi, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Hamill, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Anders Holm, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Legerro, Reggie Watts, Tim Heidecker, Paul Scheer, Darren Criss and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Yet more cameos include Rupert Friend, Aimee Mullins, Shepard Fairey, Claudia O’Doherty and Tom Scharpling,

Hamill plays the head of a secret agency who hires Armisen and Bayer to go find something mysterious. They hit a bookstore and a movie theater packed with stars, then give up. They turn on the radio to hear music, and the beginning of “My Sweet Lord” plays.

“My Sweet Lord” debuted on Harrison’s 1970 solo album “All Things Must Pass.”

