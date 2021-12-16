Mariah Carey has no interest in a Beyoncé Verzuz

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Not even asking Santa is going to get us a Mariah Carey and Beyoncé match up on Verzuz.

The now famous franchise brings together music artists to “battle” with their hits.

Recently super producer L.A. Reid shared during an appearance on “The Real” that Carey and Bey would be his “ideal” Verzuz.

A reporter for E! News brought that up in an interview and asked the “Queen of Christmas” if she would consider taking on “Queen Bey.”

“Oh stop! I love you, but we can’t ask that question,” Carey said. “First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else,” so I ain’t answering that question.”

“I’ll be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time,” Carey added.

The Queen has spoken.

