Keanu Reeves jumped off building 19 times for new ‘Matrix’ movie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Keanu Reeves really committed to the latest “Matrix” film.

During an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Reeves said he and Carrie-Anne Moss jumped off a more than 40-story building for a scene in “The Matrix Resurrections.

The pair are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity and host Stephen Colbert asked why jump instead of just doing the scene digitally.

“Because it’s [director] Lana Wachowski, its ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to do it real,” Reeves said. “I mean, there’s wires.”

Reeves said he and Moss grabbed hands and leapt off the building – about 19 or 20 times.

“After the first time, you can’t think of.. the fear,” he said. “You have to, not block it, but deal with it, absorb it and just be there and do. And that’s what we did.”

Spoken truly like Neo.

The actor declared it “awesome” and revealed that he has never even bungee jumped before.

“I’m scared of that,” he said.

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

(HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.