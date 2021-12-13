Golden Globes 2022: See the list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were revealed on Monday.

The movies “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” led film nominees, earning seven nods each. The HBO drama “Succession” earned the most nominations for TV series with five, followed closely with Apple’s “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” with four nominations each.

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the nominees.

Multiple media partners, including NBC that has previously aired the Golden Globes, have opted not to participate publicly with the ceremony this year because of diversity issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the event.

The HFPA announced in October its “most diverse” class of new members and plans to carry on with the show — with or without a broadcast home or nominees in attendance at the Jan. 9 event.

See the list of the nominees below.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Television Series Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Belfast,”

“CODA”

“Dune” “King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Original Score

“The French Dispatch”

“Encanto”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune”

