That’s sour. Tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo’s tour are being resold for thousands

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Things are looking pretty sour for fans of Olivia Rodrigo.

After tickets to the “Driver’s License” singer’s Sour Tour went on sale Friday morning, many cities sold out almost instantly — with tickets now being resold for thousands online.

In New York, for example, tickets to see Rodrigo are being resold for up to $6,000. In Chicago, it’s up to $5,000. In San Francisco, prices as high as $9,000 have been reported.

“been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram, following the tour’s sell out in just a few hours. “if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm.”

But some people weren’t happy with the way the tour was scheduled, arguing that Rodrigo should have booked arenas for the tour, rather than smaller theaters.

“You needed bigger venues,” one person wrote on Instagram, garnering 7,000 likes.

Meanwhile, so many wannabe concertgoers flooded to Ticketmaster to buy tickets that the website experienced intermittent outages Friday.

