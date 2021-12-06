Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming.

In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, Holland casually told reporters “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire.”

“The script came in about a week ago,” he says in a video posted by the Associated Press on social media. “I haven’t read it yet. they haven’t given it to me.”

Holland said producer and former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal had the script and they had discussed the role.

“She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” he said. “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Pascal told GQ in a recent story about Holland that she wanted the actor for the role of the legendary dancer in a forthcoming biopic.

She also said that as far as she is concerned, Holland can play “Spider-Man” in the films she produces until he no longer wants.

“I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more,” she said. “I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

