‘Sex and the City’ releases first full trailer for new series

And just like that, they’re back!

Much of the cast from HBO’s hit show “Sex and the City” are about to return to the screen with a long-awaited reunion. HBO Max, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia, released the first full trailer for the series “And Just Like That …” on Wednesday.

The show picks back up with characters, Carrie Bradshaw [Sarah Jessica Parker], Miranda Hobbes [Cynthia Nixon] and Charlotte York [Kristin Davis], minus Samantha Jones [Kim Cattrall], who opted not to return.

Also back are fan favorites Mr. Big [Chris Noth], Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson, who died in September.

“Sex and the City” premiered in 1998, based off of the book written by Candace Bushnell and ran for six seasons. It spawned two films and a prequel TV show called “The Carrie Diaries.”

“And Just Like That” will consist of 10 episodes and debut on December 9.

