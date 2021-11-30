Julia Roberts honors twins 17th birthday with a photo
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Happy birthday to Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder!
Their mom, actress Julia Roberts, celebrated their birthday on her verified Instagram with a photo of the twins being held when they were babies.
“17 of the Sweetest years of life,” the caption read, along with with several emojis including a birthday cake.
The twins are the children of Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder, whom she married in 2002.
They are also the parents of a 14-year-old son, Henry.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments