Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Bryan Adams’ plans were once again disrupted by Covid-19, as the musician tested positive for the virus a second time in a month.

The rocker, who is also a photographer, shared on his verified Instagram account that he had tested positive after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” the caption read next to photos of him at the airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts.”

In October, Adams had to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after he tested positive.

His rep said at the time that Adams was “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday that while he didn’t want to speculate on Adams’ case, “It could be that he continued to have virus in him and that he tested positive and never really got rid of the virus in his system.”

“We find that when some people who are immune-compromised that they can have virus lingering on,” Fauci said. “I know nothing about his medical condition so I’m really very reluctant to make any comment about it.”

Adams had arrived in Italy ahead of promotional events for Pirelli’s 2022 Calendar, which he shot photographs for.

That version of the famed calendar includes images of several stars including Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and Normani.

CNN has reached out to reps for Adams for comment.

