‘Adele One Night Only’ promises hits, stars and ‘filthy jokes’

CBS has offered up a first look at their “Adele One Night Only” special.

On Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, you can watch Adele sing a selection of her hits and chat with Oprah Winfrey about her life and the stories behind her new music.

“I invite you to join me for one night only,” Adele says to the camera.

With her highly anticipated new album dropping soon, Adele recorded the concert at the scenic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Big names like Tyler Perry, James Corden and Lizzo attended the performance.

“Get you, Lizzo, You think you’re going to outshine me babe?” Adele jokingly asked the singer who was in the audience at the concert.

Adele told Winfrey what folks could expect from the night.

“It will look really elegant and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes,” Adele said. “A sort of whiplash for them.”

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday on CBS or you can stream it online through Paramount+.

