Britney Spears’ conservatorship may finally come to an end

Britney Spears’ 13-year court-ordered conservatorship may finally end on Friday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to answer Spears’ request to terminate her conservatorship at an afternoon court hearing.

The court date comes a little over a month since Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of his daughter’s estate. A role he had held since the arrangement was first put into place in 2009.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week that she has since deleted.

However, even if Spears’ is granted her request to end the conservatorship, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has said her legal battle will continue. Rosengart filed a 110-page petition last month requesting to depose the elder Spears, as well as asking for discovery related to alleged surveillance of his client. This is a direct result of The New York Times’ report that the Grammy winner’s father illegally placed recording devices in her bedroom without her consent.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm these allegations. An attorney for Spears’ father has denied this.

Last week, a new attorney for Jamie Spears, Alex Weingarten, petitioned to end the conservatorship without further financial compensation for the singer’s father.

“Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing,” the documents stated. “To be clear, this request is not subject to any caveat. Jamie does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation — it is unconditional.”

Over the summer the singer spoke out for the first time publicly about her conservatorship, telling the court the arrangement was “abusive.” The pop star also said that over the years she felt forced to perform, use birth control and take medication against her will.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she said at a June hearing.

It’s anticipated Spears will attend the hearing virtually, while hundreds of the singer’s supporters are expected to hold a rally outside of the courthouse during the hearing, the same group of fans that made the hashtag #FreeBritney a viral movement.

Spears has thanked her supporters in recent social media posts. Following her father’s suspension she tweeted, “#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!!”

Spears’ freedom, it seems, could be imminent.

