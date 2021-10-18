Adele’s concert special to include Oprah interview

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Adele is bringing both her new music and her story to television.

The British singer has teamed up with CBS for a new prime-time special titled “Adele One Night Only.”

According to a news release the event will be filmed in Los Angeles and will welcome back the star “with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years” as well as “some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.”

But that’s not all.

“The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” the release states.

Adele has been riding a successful wave and topping streaming charts since debuting her new single, “Easy On Me.” Her new album, “30,” is set for release on November 19.

The two-hour event will be broadcast on Sunday, November 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 10 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

