Dave Chappelle is blessing us with another comedy special

<i>ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images</i><br/>Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special debuting Tuesday.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This is not a drill.

Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.

The trailer for “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.

Or is it?

Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to “Chappelle’s Show.”

Chappelle’s latest special premieres Tuesday.

