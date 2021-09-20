See who won at the Emmys

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night.

Below is a list of winners in major categories.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston” *WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown” *WINNER

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown” *WINNER

Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” *WINNER

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” *WINNER

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” *WINNER

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” *WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46” — Dave Chappelle

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton” *WINNER

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding limited Series

“WandaVision”

“Mare of Easttown”

“I May Destroy You”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The Queen’s Gambit” *WINNER

Outstanding comedy series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding drama series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown” *WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.