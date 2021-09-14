Sam Asghari: Get to know Britney Spears’ fiancé

CNN - Entertainment

When Sam Asghari needs sound advice, he goes to his sisters.

“When I need an honest opinion, I go to my sisters,” he told Men’s Health. “I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women.”

They must have taught him well because he’s now engaged to Britney Spears, his girlfriend of more than four years.

Here’s what we know about him:

He has a sense of humor

Following Spears announcing on her verified Instagram account that Asghari had popped the question, actress Octavia Spencer left a comment.

“Make him sign a prenup,” Spencer wrote.

Rather than be offended, Asghari replied to Spencer with the 100 emoji meant to represent 100 percent.

Spencer’s comment was liked more than 25,000 times. Asghari also took to his Instastory to assure everyone that a prenuptial agreement would be happening.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Fitness is his jam

The 27-year-old personal-trainer turned actor has an online business called Asghari Fitness, which offers personalized nutrition and fitness coaching.

He and Spears have a shared commitment to athleticism.

“A lot of people don’t get that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together,” he told Men’s Fitness. “We play ping-pong together. She’s really good at ping-pong. It’s a real competition.”

Spears posted a TikTok video of her and Asghari working out together in May.

“Grateful to have Sam to stay in shape with,” she wrote in the caption. “Couples that workout together stay together .”

He’s here for Britney’s happiness

While the Men’s Fitness interview occurred before their recent engagement, Asghari already sounded like a doting husband.

“I just want her to be happy, if it makes her happy I’ll do it,” he told the publication.” I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.”

You can keep the fame

While plenty have accused him of using Spears for exposure, Asghari said “Fame is not a job.”

“I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that.”

