Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘not OK’ after son Saint breaks his arm

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Kim Kardashian says she is “not ok” after her son broke his arm.

The reality star revealed that 5-year-old Saint West had sustained the injury in a post shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, adding that she was left distraught.

“Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of Saint icing the injury while sitting in a wheelchair.

Another slide showed her second-born cradling his arm in a cast. “Poor Baby,” the caption read. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also added a weary face emoji.

The Skims founder did not share further details on how her little boy, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, sustained the broken arm.

The incident comes just months after she revealed Saint tested positive for Covid-19 during a May episode of “KUWTK.”

“My little Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” she said on the phone in the episode.

“I’m tryna not to freak anyone out, but now I have to figure out what were are going to do,” she later admitted to the cameras.

As well as Saint, Kardashian also shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, seven years after the pair married in a lavish wedding in Italy.

