Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
September 7, 2021 11:07 AM
Published 6:29 AM

TikTok star Addison Rae signs deal with Netflix

<i>Vivien Killilea/Getty Images</i><br/>Social media consumers in the UK and US are spending more time on TikTok than YouTube. Addison Rae
Getty Images for Netflix
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Social media consumers in the UK and US are spending more time on TikTok than YouTube. Addison Rae

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Addison Rae has officially gone Hollywood.

Netflix has signed the TikTok star to a multi-picture film deal, reports Variety.

The news comes after “He’s All That,” a remake of 1999’s “She’s All That,” starring Rae as the lead, was a hit for Netflix. The film has reached number one in multiple countries already.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae told the publication. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Rae had auditioned twice for the role.

She has 83.3 million TikTok followers and 39.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rae is also a singer, and released a single called “Obsessed” earlier this year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Video

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content