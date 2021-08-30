Kid Rock cancels shows after band members test positive for Covid-19

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kid Rock canceled two shows over the weekend after an outbreak of Covid-19 in his band.

The concerts were scheduled for this past Friday and Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The artist took to Twitter to explain that the cancellationsw were due to coronavirus writing, “I am pi–ed. Over half the band has f—ing covid (not me), and before u s— for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

Rock added, “I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! – or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, s— is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry.”

The news comes amid other artists canceling shows due to the virus, including KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who last week tweeted that the group’s show in Burgettstown, PA would need to be postponed after Stanley tested positive for Covid-19. The band’s official Twitter accounted stated that the entire band and crew had been vaccinatied.

“PEOPLE!!! I am fine!” Stanley tweeted. “I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

